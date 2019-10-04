Biker killed in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: A biker was killed in a road mishap in Rehambal area of Udhampur district on Thursday. As per details, Ramzan Din, son of Kher Din, resident of Rehambal, who was riding on his bike, was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was shifted to the hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
