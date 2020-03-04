Biker assaults traffic cop

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A biker assaulted a traffic cop near Dogra Chowk on
Tuesday.
As per the details, traffic cop Harjit Pal lodged a
complaint with police that a biker Pawandeep Singh broke his teeth after exchange of words on being stopped for
checking. Police has registered a case
and started investigation.
