Biker among three killed in mishaps

JAMMU: A
biker among three persons was killed in mishaps here on Monday.
As per the details,
Iftkar Hussain, son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Kargil who was riding a bike
was hit by a bus near Rehari as a result
he got injured and was shifted to hospital where he was declared dead by
doctors. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Meanwhile,
Karnail Chand, son of Gyan Chand, resident of Kalsote fell from a bus and got
injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought
dead.
In another
mishap, Jagmohan, son of Sham Lal, resident of Tringla Ramban died after the
load carrier he was driving turned turtle.
