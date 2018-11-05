Bike stolen from Trikuta Nagar

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: On the basis of a complaint filed by a resident of Trikuta Nagar, police registered a bike stealing case. According to report Sourav Kumar, son of Som Raj had posted his bike for sale on a social site.
Someone called up Sourav him on phone and desired to purchase the bike but before that he wanted to have a trial. As Sourav agreed for the same the caller escaped with the bike and did not turn up.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
‘Kedarnath’ to hit the screens on December 7
Air pollutants major contributor for cardio respiratory diseases: Dr Sushil
Aamir Khan the only daring actor: Vishal Bhardwaj
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; Causes, Prevention and Myth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper