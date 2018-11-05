Bike stolen from Trikuta Nagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: On the basis of a complaint filed by a resident of Trikuta Nagar, police registered a bike stealing case. According to report Sourav Kumar, son of Som Raj had posted his bike for sale on a social site.

Someone called up Sourav him on phone and desired to purchase the bike but before that he wanted to have a trial. As Sourav agreed for the same the caller escaped with the bike and did not turn up.