Bike recovered, lifter arrested

SRINAGAR: Police on Wednesday recovered a stolen bike and arrested the lifter.

As per the details, Police Station Pethkote received a written complaint from one person namely Irfan Ahmad Najar son of Ab Ahad Najar resident of Bankoot Bandipora wherein he stated that some unknown persons have stolen his bike (JK15-0238) which he had parked near his house.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 23/19 under relevant sections was registered and investigation was initiated. During the course of investigation, the stolen bike was recovered and the accused was arrested. He has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Najar son of Mohd Yousuf Najar resident of Sumlar Bandipora. Further investigation is in progress.