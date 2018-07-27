Bijral hails BJP Disciplinary Committee’s salutary recommendations

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Convener Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) and State Spokesperson BJP, S.S Bijral hailed BJP Disciplinary Committee’s salutary recommendations against Gagan Bhagat, MLA RS Pura whose objectionable video with a girl went viral tarnishing party image.

Expressing gratitude to BJP State President Ravinder Raina for constituting Disciplinary Committee under State legal luminary Sunil Sethi Chief Spokesperson, Bijral said timely and exemplary action has been recommended in party’s interest. He said the world’s largest party of over eleven crore members cannot afford to be indisciplined with greats like Pt Din Dayal Upadhaya and Shyama Parasad Mukherjee having set party ideals for the cadre living a clean, disciplined, enviable, exemplary life of sacrifice. He said women performs pivotal role of home building and child’s first role model.

Bijral bemoaned that wife of Gagan Bhagat MLA was actively engaged as State Committee Member campaigning for PM Modi’s special, close to his heart BBBP project, she wasn’t aware that insecurity and on road status for her and the little daughter was cooking up.

Bijral said playing with party image of eleven crores, sabotaging vision of PM Modi leadership and National President Amit Shah is hurting and action is deservingly recommended.

He said nation first, party second and self last set by party stalwarts is not a mere slogan but the road to tread on as a loyalist.