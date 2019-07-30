Bijli Adalat at Rajouri on Aug 31

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Bijli Adalat will be conducted on August 31, 2019, at 11:30 AM, in the Office of Superintending Engineer, EM & RE Circle-II, Power House Kheora Rajouri to hear the problem of electric consumers.

The PDD on Monday appealed the consumers to approach the concerned Executive Engineers (Members of Bijli Adalat) by or before August 23, 2019.

Matters to be brought before the Bijli Adalats include interruption/failure of power supply, metering, billing, New connection/Disconnection /Re-connection.

Complaints can also be lodged in writing with the Assistant Executive Engineer concerned.

