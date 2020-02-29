Biggest Real Estate Expo on March 7, 8

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Estate Avenues, powered by Avis Infra and Realty Private Ltd, is organising a biggest Real Estate Expo in City of Temples on March 7 and 8, 2020 at Country Inn Suites, Jammu.

It was informed by Spokesperson of Avis Infra and Realty Private Ltd, Suraj Sharma while addressing media persons.

Giving further details, Sharma said that it will be the biggest Real Estate Exhibition of North, wherein people can witness the best of investment and living opportunities. It is the largest Realty Sector Stakeholders’ platform. He mentioned that it would be one of biggest Real Estate Expo in history of Jammu and Kashmir, in which 20 eminent developers from across the country shall participate. He said that properties from Rs 6 lakh to 6 crore will be presented in the expo, comprising of land, shops, commercial properties, ready to move properties and many others. He asserted that during the expo, people of Jammu and its adjoining areas will be able to know about the rates of properties across the country.

Sharma further said that Avis Infra and Realty Pvt Ltd is a premier integrated real estate solution provider, created to meet needs of the market by adding value to people’s lives.

He mentioned that the expo will continue for two days on March 7 and 8 at Country Inn Suites, Jammu from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on daily basis. He appealed to the people to be a part of the exhibition.