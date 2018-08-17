BIG FM starts Jammu’s biggest plantation drive on Independence Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu’s leading private FM Station 92.7 BIG FM gave a different twist to the Independence Day celebration with ‘Bhagwan Apka Hara Kare’ which is going to be an year long plantation drive aimed to be Jammu’s biggest one as of now.

The campaign was started from Balidan Stambh where close to two hundred saplings were planted to pay a life-long floral tribute to our martyrs.

“If our freedom fighters and soldiers can sacrifice their comforts and lives for the nation, for the motherland, cant we just plant a tree for our own good?” this is how Vikrant Sharma Cluster Programming Head 92.7 BIG FM explained the concept and motive behind this plantation drive. He further informed that throughout the year a location shall be selected every week where this drive shall be carried out and the expert from the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) Rakesh Abrol, DFO Seed Development Division will sensitize people about the relevance of different medicinal plants and their uses.

Today, on the start of this drive at Balidan Stambh, MJ Juhie and MJ Rahul along with some of the volunteers and forest officials planted these saplings. The campaign is being supported by SFRI and an environment enthusiast Anil Sood.