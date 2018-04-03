Big B records song of ‘102 Not Out’ despite ‘medical procedures’

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recorded a song for his upcoming film “102 Not Out” despite “medical procedures”.

The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter and his official blog to share the pictures from the recording studio.

“The world of music knows no boundaries and no rest. Despite late hours and medical procedures. 102NotOut there is an additional song now. I mean, how can production push a non-singer to these limits…. BAADDUUMMBAAAA,” Bachchan tweeted.

On his blog the actor said music for him is “the essence of life”.

“Music… the softness of life, the luminosity in the dark caverns, the quintessence and embodiment epitomising ‘that strain again ..’, pulling at imagined threads that intertwine every pore,” he wrote.

Billed as the most unusual father-son story, “102 Not Out” is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s popular Gujarati play of the same name.

Umesh Shukla has helmed the project, which also stars Rishi Kapoor.

The film features Bachchan as a 102-year-old man and Kapoor will play his 75-year-old son.

The film, set for release on May 4, is produced by SPE Films India and Treetop Entertainment. Sony Pictures India will also be distributing the film worldwide. (PTI)