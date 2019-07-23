Bid to loot bank

STATE TIMES NEWS R S PURA: Thieves on Monday attempted to loot a bank in R S Pura. As per the details, officials of Grameen Bank, Branch Dabliar this morning saw window panel of the bank broken and informed the police which rushed to the spot. After investigation, police found that thieves attempted to loot the bank but failed to enter. Police is investigating the matter.
