Bid to encroach Irrigation Deptt land

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A case of encroachment of Irrigation Department land has been reported in Satwari Police Station on Sunday. As per the details, AE, Irrigation Department, Sukhdev Singh lodged a complaint with police that Sant Brahmchari and his brother trying to encroach departmental land near Belicharana. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
