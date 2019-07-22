Bid to encroach Auqaf land

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A land encroachment case has been reported in Trikuta Nagar area on Sunday. As per the details, Auqaf officers lodged a written complaint with Trikuta Nagar Police that Mir Alam is encroaching Auqaf land. Police is investigating the matter.
