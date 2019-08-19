‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020

Mumbai: “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, starring Kartik Aaryan, is slated to be released on July 31 next year, the makers announced on Monday.

Producer Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.

“Finally after a long wait, excited to officially announce the haunting comedy #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 with a stellar team.

“This project has been in the works for a while and I’m really looking forward to it. In cinemas on 31st July, 2020. More details soon,” Kumar tweeted.

He also shared two posters from the film with tagline: “The Haunting Comedy Returns”.

Kartik also shared a still from the film on Instagram.

“Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram,” he captioned the photo.

Co-produced by Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar, Anees Bazmi is attached to direct.

The script has been penned by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, which released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The film was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, “Manichitrathazhu”. (PTI)