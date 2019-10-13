Bhim visits border areas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of National Panthers Party on Saturday visited various areas along International Border (IB) in Jammu District and enquired about the problems being faced by people residing close to International Border. Prof Bhim Singh was accompanied by Anita Thakur, General Secretary, Advocate Bansi Lal Sharma, Advisor and Jagdev Singh, State Secretary.

Prof Bhim Singh expressed shock over administration’s apathetic attitude towards border areas and people living close to IB and LoC. He urged the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind to postpone application of J&K Re-organisation Act of Parliament, scheduled on Oct 31, regarding reducing the status of J&K into two Union Territories, i.e., Ladakh & Jammu & Kashmir.

Prof Bhim Singh, while addressing people at border areas in Gho Manhasan urged them to defeat all sectarian, communal and anti-national forces, which are against restoration of peace in Jammu & Kashmir.