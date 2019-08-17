Bhim Singh urges Prez to convene meeting of J&K political parties

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of J&K National Panthers Party urged the President of India, Ramnath Kovind to convene an urgent meeting of representatives of all recognised political parties in J&K and that of national parties, active in J&K.

In a press statement issued here, Prof Bhim Singh said, “I am urging the President because J&K is presently under President’s rule and the State Assembly stands dissolved. There is an urgent need to convene a meeting of all political parties of J&K including National Conference, PDP and J&K National Panthers Party, which are recognised and working actively in J&K.”

“Presently, the President’s rule is being run by electronic media, Police stalwarts and a few bureaucrats, who have no idea about political situation and need of the hour. J&K needs an urgent and collective approach to reach angry people, who have been facing the heat of the situation caused by the legislation of the Parliament vis-à-vis repealing of Article 35A, Article 370 and demolishing statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, which was founded by the first Dogra Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846,” he alleged.

Prof Bhim Singh accused the State Government for detaining Panthers party leaders in J&K without any fault. He said that the Chairman of Panthers Party Harsh Dev Singh; President, Balwant Singh Mankotia and most of the office bearers in Kashmir have been put under house-arrest, which cannot be digested by any stretch of imagination. Prof Singh further demanded immediate withdrawal of Police-seizure from the residences of Panthers party leaders, both in Jammu and Kashmir.