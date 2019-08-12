Bhim Singh reacts on UT status for J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of JKNPP and Constitutional Expert on J&K has expressed serious concern on constitutional amendment regarding Jammu and Kashmir State, which acceded to the Union of India under the signature of its ruler in 1947, reducing its 200 years old international standing and status as a State to an Union Territory.

“The Article 35A in the Constitution of India has been withdrawn by the President of India. Secondly, the Article 370 has also been amended,” said NPP Supremo, questioning interference by the President of India on reducing /changing status of 200-year old Internationally recognised Jammu and Kashmir, which was duly acceded to the Union of India in 1947. Bhim Singh questioned the authority/ power of the Parliament to reduce the status of J&K from statehood to a Union Territory. He said that Article 370 did not allow Parliament to make/ amend any law regarding Defence, Foreign Affairs and Communications etc in Jammu and Kashmir. He also questioned the competence of the Parliament to reduce the status of any State, which has acceded to Union of India in its original form in 1947. He also questioned the interference of the Parliament into half of its area, as nearly half of J&K’s area is under illegal occupation of Pakistan and China since 1947.

Prof Bhim Singh further said that he is in touch with experts of the constitution and international laws and will decide the next line of action, both legal and political, at the earliest.