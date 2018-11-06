Bhikkhu Sanghasena to attend Parliament of World’s Religions 2018

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Founder- President, Mahabodhi Meditation Centre (MIMC) Leh -Ladakh, Bhikkhu Sanghasena is attending the Parliament of World’s Religions 2018 being held in Canada this week.

The 2018 Parliament of the World’s Religions is being hosted by the city of Toronto from November 1st through November 7th, 2018 at The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) Canada. This is the same Parliament of World’s Religions in which Swami Vivekananda delivered his speech in 1893 at Chicago and attracted world’s attention to Indian spirituality heritage.

The 2018 Parliament of the World’s Religions is being attended by more than 10,000 persons of faith and conscience from 80 countries and with more than 200 unique spiritual backgrounds. For its 2018 theme, the Parliament draws from movements of goodwill and cross-cultural respect that are embodied in the spirit of the interfaith movement.

Along with a group of interfaith leaders from Global Interfaith WASH Alliance (GIWA) representing different religious communities of India, Bhikkhu Sanghasena is also expected to address the Parliament of World’s Religions. Bhikkhu Sanghasena Sanghasena had earlier attended and addressed the Parliament of World’s Religions 2015 at Salt Lake City USA.

Parliament of World’s Religion is a platform on which Noble laureates, eminent religious leaders, social workers, educationists, environmentalist, thinkers, and philosophers from different parts of the world come on one platform to discuss how to make this world a better place to live.

The Parliament offers programming for all, from scholars and activists to families and children – lectures to interactive cultural experiences. Participants can be individuals whose profession or personal interests lead them to the Parliament or delegations from the guiding institutions like states, universities, or religious organisations.

Parliament presenters include students, clergy, interfaith leaders, scholars, Nobel Laureates, city mayors, spiritual luminaries, best-selling authors, globally-recognized entertainers, thought leaders, state actors, and more.