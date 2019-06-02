Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway to be closed on June 5, 6

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway, which facilitates movement of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi here, will be closed on June 5 and 6 for periodic maintenance.
“In view of periodic maintenance of the Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway, the operation of the ropeway shall remain temporarily suspended for two days on June 5 and 6,” an official said.
A team of technical experts from Switzerland’s Garaventa AG, the parent company, will be overseeing the maintenance work, a temple board spokesperson said. He said ropeway operations will commence from 7 June.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper