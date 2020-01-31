Bhatnagar directs for launching special drive against drug abuse

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar directed the officers/officials to launch a special campaign against drug abuse across the Union Territory of J&K. He added that all stake holders including NGO’s can also be roped in for this purpose so that the message reaches to the last person.

“Drug abuse and its illegal trafficking is severely affecting the health of youth, besides unbalancing the social structure,” the Advisor said while chairing his maiden meeting convened on Thursday to discuss the strategy for prevention of drug abuse and its trafficking in J&K.

The meeting also reviewed the measures already taken by the government to eliminate the drug menace and proposed to devise an action plan to effectively deal with drug abuse.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra; Commissioner Secretary School Education Department, Hirdesh Kumar Singh; Zonal Director, NCB, Gyanendra Kumar Singh; IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh; IGP, Crime, Manish Sinha; IG CRPF, Charu Sinha; Secretary Horticulture Department, Manzoor Ahmad Lone; DIG BSF, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Jammu, Superintendent NCB Jammu, officials from health and other concerned departments.

Deliberations were held on various issues that need to be addressed for evolving a strong and effective mechanism to curb drug menace in J&K. Role and responsibility of all the stakeholders in the process was discussed in detail and all stakeholders were asked to undertake coordinated efforts in this regard.

The Advisor directed all the agencies to work in coordinated manner so that the society is made free from this menace. He asked the Police as well as other security agencies for effective enforcement of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as well as stringent action against those who are involved in the crime.

On the occasion, Atal Dulloo informed that J&K has already a drug de-addiction policy in place for combating the menace of substance abuse. He added that ‘104’ helpline number will be established in due course of time for reporting drug abuse cases and other cases having suicidal tendencies.

Shaleen Kabra suggested that the areas should be categorized on the basis of land used for narcotic crops cultivation so that the enforcement is made effective and stringent in these locations and the crops are destroyed timely.

IGP Crime gave a detailed presentation on Drug Scenario in J&K and informed that Poppy cultivation on 4177 kanals and bhang on 865 kanals of land was destroyed in the year 2019 across J&K.