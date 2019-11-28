Bhaskar College students participate in pre-RD camp

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: Two NSS volunteers of Bhaskar Degree College (BDC) Udhampur namely Astik Jalotra and Suha Sani of Vth Semester participated in Pre-RD North Zone Camp at Chitkara University, Chandigarh and brought laurel for college and city.

NSS volunteers participated in 10 days Pre-RD camp from Nov 15 to 24. The volunteers faced two selection phases one at college level and another at University level NSS Office Jammu. After the clearance of both the phases selection of volunteers were finally nominated by NSS Office University of Jammu for the Pre-RD North Zone Camp. The volunteers participated in the camp very zealistically representing culture and tradition of the constituted Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by showcasing ample of Dogri cultural folk performances including dancing, singing and skit as well. Besides this, volunteers also did their best in drill by marching pass five hours a day and performed actively in the rest of the program in camp for ten days.