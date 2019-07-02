Bharat Sevashram Sangha starts Bhandara for Amarnath pilgrims

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Regional Director, Survey and Land Records Udhampur, R K Shavan in presence of SHO Nagrota Inspector Deepak Pathania inaugurated a Bhandara and medical camp for Amranath pilgrims, organised by Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) at Panjgrain, Nagrota on Sunday.

The Bhandara is being organised by devotees of the Sangha under the banner of Baba Amarnath Charitable Trust and will continue till end of the Yatra. The pilgrims will be served breakfast, lunch and dinner at the Langar during Yatra period.

While speaking on the occasion, Shavan appreciated the social work done by the organisation by reaching to affected community members at the time of natural calamities. BSS is contributing towards development of people at large, and financially-weak and neglected sections in particular, he added.

Earlier on arrival, Shavan and SHO Pathania performed Puja, in traditional style of BSS, followed by unfurling of the Sansthan flag in the presence of Swami Saryamitrananda and prominent members.

BSS Incharge Jammu and Kashmir, Swami Saryamitrananda spoke on the life-history of the Founder BSS Yogacharya Srimat Swami Pranvananda Maharaj and various ongoing activities of Sangha in J&K.

Later, Shavan, SHO Pathania and Nambardar Anchal Singh served Langar to participants.