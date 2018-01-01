Bharat Sevashram Sangha organises free medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: In continuation to the humanitarian efforts, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Panjgrain, Nagrota on Monday organised a free medical camp at Marh village of Nagrota Constituency.

Besides free health check-ups by experienced doctors namely Dr B.B Sharma and Dr B.S Slathia, free medicines were also distributed to all who attended the camp which was inaugurated in the presence of Swami Satyamitrananda, State Secretary of the Sangha.

Swami Satyamitrananda said that the Bharat Sevashram Sangha, is eager to organise more such camps in other areas.

Swami Satyamitrananda in the presence of Lambardar Anchal Singh also distributed free warm cloths to the needy students.

The locals appreciated the gesture of the Sangha and providing free medical check-up in their door steps.