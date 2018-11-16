‘Bharat Ko Jaano’ Gyaan Pratiyogita organised

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Bharat Vikas Parishad, Kathua Unit organised Bharat Ko Jaano quiz competition on Thursday in R S Golden Hr. Sec. School, Kharote Morh, Kathua. In all 10 teams in senior wing and nine teams in junior wing of various schools of district Kathua participated in the competition.

A questionnaire containing 100 questions selected from the book ‘Bharat Ko Jaano’ prescribed by Bharat Vikas Parishad was given to each team to answer in one hour time. Team of DAV Sr. Sec. School stood first while teams of Govt. Model Hr. Sec. School Boys and R.S Golden Hr. Sec. School bagged second and third positions respectively in senior wing. In junior wing teams of Learning Temple High School, DAV Sr. Sec. School and R.S Golden Hr. Sec. School scored first, second and third positions respectively. The winning teams were given mementoes and certificates while all teams were given participation certificates.

A yoga camp for the participating teams was also organised.

Dr. Rajeshwari Raina provided yoga tips and threw light upon the inculcation of moral values and the importance of yoga for the young children.

Prof. Dr. Ram Murti Sharma, Chief Patron highlighted the achievements of BVP Kathua Unit. G.S Katal, President welcomed the participating schools, chairmen of various schools and distinguished guests. The vote of thanks was extended by Ashok Gupta, Secretary, Kathua Unit.

Khem Raj, Hem Raj, Pitmaber Dutt Sharma, Vidya Rattan Sharma, Jai Gopal, Chairmen and teachers of the participating schools and students and staff of the host school were also present. The programme ended with recitation of National Anthem.