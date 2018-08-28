Bharat Darshan tour flagged off

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Police sent 50 youths for mini Bharat Darshan tour under CAP-2018 on Tuesday which was as flagged off from District Police Line (DPL) Udhampur. A police Bus carrying group of fifty boys and girls was flagged off by SSP Udhampur Rayees Mohd. Bhat in the presence of Addl SP Tabassum Parveen, Dy. SP (HQ) Kulbir Handa, and Dy. SP (DAR) Himat Singh and other police officials of district. The five days long tour was flagged off under the supervision of Dy. SP Ramesh Panotra ADO, RPHQ.

SSP Rayees Bhat said that the motive behind organising such tour is to give an opportunity to the youths experience of the monuments and historical places in New Delhi and its surroundings.