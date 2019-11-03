Bhanwal misses bronze, Ravi enters repechage at U-23 World Championships

Agency BUDAPEST: Three-time medallist Sajan Bhanwal (77kg) missed out on a bronze in Greco-Roman category but Ravi (97kg) reached the repechage round at the U-23 Wrestling World Championships here on Sunday. Turkey’s Serkan Akkoyun proved too strong for Bhanwal and won 10-1 by superiority in the bronze medal contest. Ravi was blanked 8-0 by Georgian grappler Giorgi Melia in the pre-quarter-finals, but, with the latter making it to the final, the Indian was presented with another chance to fight for a medal. Ravi now needs to win just one bout in repechage to enter the bronze medal play-off on the final day of the competition. Among other results of the day, Arjun Halakurki lost his 55kg repechage bout 2-10 to Norayr Hakhoyan of Armenia. In 87kg, Sunil Kumar raised hopes of a bronze when he emerged victorious 5-3 in his first repechage bout against Aleksandar Georgije Stjepanetic of Sweden. However, his hopes were dashed in the second repechage bout when Croatia’s Ivan Huklek beat him 6-3. None of the other Indians could manage to win a round. In 60kg qualifiers, Sachin Rana was shown the door in a 5-2 win by China’s Liguo Cao while Rahul was beaten 0-8 by Russia’s Magomed Yarbilov in the same round of 72kg. Neeraj too failed to make any impact as he went down 1-10 to Serbia’s Branko Kovacevic in the qualifying bout in 82kg. Ravinder (67kg) started his campaign from the pre-quarter-finals but could not overcome the first hurdle as he was edged 2-1 by Haci Karakus of Turkey.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Panipat’ an opportunity to break barriers: Kriti Sanon
Want to play good characters to make AbRam understand why people love me: Shah Rukh
Rajinikanth to be honoured at IFFI, French actor Isabelle Huppert to get Lifetime Achievement Award
Shahid starts preparation for role of cricketer in ‘Jersey’
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper