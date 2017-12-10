Bhandara organised at Prachin Bhairav Mandir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The management of Prachin Bhairav Mandir Committee, Chowk Chabutra, Jammu, organised a Bhandara at the Temple premises on Sunday.

The Bhandara was organised under the supervision of Temple Priest, Pt. Rumil Sharma.

After performing Pujan, Hawan and Kanjak Poojan, the Bhandara was opened for the devotees. Scores of devotees from all walks of life participated in the Bhandara and sought the blessings of the Almighty.

A special stall for children was also erected in the Bhandara, where the children were enjoyed their favorite dishes.

Many people attending to the function expressed their ignorance of actual perception of Kaal Bhairav which was rectified by Pandit Rumil Sharma that this is the Rudra form of reincarnation of Bhagwan Shiva which holds great spiritual and religious importance in all prayers held in India.

He also informed that Rudra Avtar of Bhagwan Shiva in the form of Kaal Bhairav is blessed by the gods like Brahma, Vishnu and Shankar.

Pt. Rumil Sharma said that this is only the Pracheen Temple of Bhagwan Bhairav Nath in the State. A day prior to Bhandara, a congregation of 52 different castes held at the temple premises.

Pt. Rumil Sharma said that every year the Mandir Committee organises Bhandara on the occasion of Kaal Bhairav Ashtami and a large number of people attend the grand function. On the occasion, the temple was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights.