Bhandara of Baba Bank Nath on March 1

SAMBA: The annual Bhandara of Baba Bank Nath shall be organised at Devsathal of Baba Bank Nath and Mata Satyawati situated at Village Odh of Ghagwal Sub Division of District Samba on March 1, Monday.

The Bhandara shall be organised by the various villages such as Odh, Nichla, Loukhali, Kattal Laada, Dholka in which devotees from Jammu, Punjab, Himachal, Delhi and other parts of North India shall participate.

The programme will start with worship of duo deities, hawan, Kirtan, Jhanda poojan, kanjak poojan and shall conclude with community fest.