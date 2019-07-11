Bhandara held at Baba Narsingh Ashram

STATE TIMES NEWSNOWSHERA: The Annual Satsang was organised in the holy Devsthal of Baba Narsingh in Lower Panchayat Nonial, Nowshera on Wednesday in which a large number of devotees participated. The Satsang and Bhajan Kirtan which started in the morning continued up to noon where after a Bhandara was served among the Sangat.
