Bhandara at Swami Goklanandji Maharaj Sanyas Ashram on Oct 27

JAMMU: 1008 Swami Muktanand Puri Ji Maharaj and Management Committee are going to organise a Bhandara on the occasion of 25th Death Anniversary of 1008 Swami Gokalanand Ji Maharaj on October 27, 2017 at 1008 Swami Goklanandji Maharaj Sanyas Ashram, near High Court Road, Janipur, here.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Management Committee members Des Raj Khajuria and Kishori Lal said that committee is organising Bhandara every year for peace and tranquility of the State.

They said that on this day 1008 Swami Muktanand Puri Ji Maharaj will deliver sermons.

Besides this, Shri Ramayan Path and Satsang will also be held, they added.

They also informed that Satsang will commence on October 27 at 8:00 AM followed by Hawan on 12:00 Noon, Puran Ahuti at 12:30 PM and Bhandara from 1:00 PM onwards.

They appealed to public in general and devotees in particular to come in large number and participate in the religious and spiritual programmes to get the blessings of Almighty.