Bhalla slams Pak for repeated ceasefire violations

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla slammed Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations in Poonch resulting in killing of two civilians while nine people have received severe injuries. He demanded that a befitting response be given to the neighbouring country.

“The repeated incidents of cross border shelling from Pakistan in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch are a cause for grave concern,” Bhalla said in a statement here.

“The cross border shelling has intensified in the past couple of weeks,” he added. He also criticized NDA Government for failing to stop the ceasefire violations from across the border, adding that such activities by Pakistan have increased in pace since the new government took charge. He demanded adequate compensation to the victims and specialised treatment for the injured. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for peace to the departed souls.