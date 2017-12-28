Bhalla slams forcible expropriation of farmers land without compensating adequately

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Aggrieved over alleged forcible possession of farmers land by the government to establish SKUAST-J, Animal Husbandry Department, the farmers of village Chatha on Wednesday called on former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla and apprised him of their grievances.

The villagers sought adequate compensation against their land besides employment to them as they have no other source of income. They said that they had already submitted their demands to the government and concerned department against giving the possession to the government but there was no action on their plea. They asked the government to fulfil their demand of employment first and then take possession of their land. “If our demands are not conceded, we will not allow the government to take possession of our land,” they warned and also threatened a massive struggle to get the justice.

Bhalla said that State Government should take immediate decision in this regard and save the aggrieved poor farmers from starvation in future instead of evicting them from their land by paying meagre amount of compensation.

He criticised the government for paying a meager amount as compensation to the farmers for their land, which they said is a source of only income for them. He demanded that government should pay at least four times more compensation, as has been fixed, for their land or pay the actual cost of the land by implementing Government of India Land Acquisition Act for the welfare of public in general and farmers in particular.

The deputation comprised of Avtar Singh Shanty, Chairman Panchayat Halqa Chatha, Raj Kumar (Panch), Parmjeet Kaur (Panch), Nanak Singh (Panch), Surinder Kumar (Panch), Ashok Bhagat, Hans Raj, Bhagat Amrit Bali, Ravinder Dheera, Balkrishan, Ch Bullu and Naranjan Nath.