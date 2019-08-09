Bhalla put under house arrest

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla was put under house arrest. As per a handout issued here on Thursday, people from different areas of Gandhi Nagar constituency were scheduled to meet Bhalla in wake of recent developments in the State especially after abrogation of article 370 besides making granting Union Territory status to J&K and independent UT status to Ladakh.
