Bhalla inaugurates Billiards Academy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister, Raman Bhalla on Sunday inaugurated Galaxy international Billiards Academy at Malik Market, here.

The owner of the Academy, Rajesh Dutta said, “We dedicated this academy for the young and talented players to polish their skills and win medals for the State and the Country in the national and international championships.”

Bhalla appreciated the role of Rajesh Dutta for his efforts to open such a advance coaching centre in Jammu.

He wished all the best for the success of the academy and hoped that players of the State particularly Jammu will be trained for the higher competition.