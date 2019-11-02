Bhakti Gyan programme held at GDC R S Pura

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: On the celebration of 550thBirth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the event of ‘Bhakti Gayan’ held at Govt. Degree College, R. S. Pura under the direction of the Principal, Dr. Sunita Sudan.

The programme was designed under the supervision of Dr. Rajinder Singh, (Convener and Coordinator, Organizing Committee).Dr. Anuradha presented the welcome address. The students performed Bhajans and Shabads in the event. The students who performed in this event included Manpreet Kour, Harmeet Singh, Samandeep Singh, Gurjot Singh, Tableen Singh, Astha and DK Dogra. The event was hosted by the student named Muskan. The moral contemporary issues were events soul which provided a glimpse of the ill moral values. The participants presented a moral message with reference to the preaching of Gurk Nanak Dev in their singing. During the event Prof. Nargis Nelofar, Prof. Swati, Prof. Menaka Rajput, Dr. Rajni Bala, Prof. Nazia Chowdhary, Dr. Rajnish, Prof. Sheetal , Prof. Renu Sharma and others were also present. The formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Rajinder Singh to conclude the programme.