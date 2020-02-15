Bhagwat inaugurates new Gujarat RSS headquarter building

Ahmedabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the newly-constructed Gujarat headquarter building of the Sangh- Dr Hedgewar Bhavan- here on Saturday.

He inaugurated the five-storey building, located in Maninagar area, after offering flowers to a large painting of Bharat Mata installed at its main entrance.

The new structure was built at a cost of Rs five crore after the demolition of the previous RSS building, which was around five decades old.

The new complex has two basements for parking. It houses a large hall on the first floor, two small halls on the second and third floors, a library and rooms for stay, a release by the RSS said.

After the inauguration ceremony, Bhagwat took a stroll in the complex along with the local RSS functionaries.

Bhagwat, who is on a two-day visit to the state, is later scheduled to meet the donors and other people, who have contributed towards the construction of the new building.

In the evening, he would address a gathering of intellectuals at Dinesh Hall in the city.

On Sunday, the Sangh chief would meet and address RSS workers at TransStadia, a private stadium complex in Maninagar area of the city. RSS workers will remain present with their family members at that event. (PTI)