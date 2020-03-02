Bhagwat Geeta Katha continues

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Shrimad Bhagwat Katha continued in Janba Hanjana temple on the third day on Sunday under the supervision of Mahamandleshwar Santosh Dass Moniji.

Moniji said that devotees should listen to Bhagwat Katha which will make the sinners free of their sins and give them eternal peace in the heaven. He asked people to work hard and remember the God who is always there to take care of human beings.