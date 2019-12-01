Bhagavad Gita a guide towards virtuous path, spiritual liberation: Sham

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Kailakh Jyotish Evim Vedic Sansthan celebrated Gita Jayanti with enthusiasm here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Trust President Mahant Rohit Shastri said that Gita Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Bhagavad Gita. “It is that sacred day when Lord Krishna gave the immortal message to Arjuna at Kurukshetra.

On this day, we distribute Gita free of cost among people and urge them to remain united besides working for the preservation of the culture and moral values,” he said.

Sham Lal Sharma, who was the Chief Guest, said that the main purpose of celebrating Gita Jayanti is to recall the words of Gita and to apply the same in our daily life. “It allows individuals and families to lead a courageous as well as a productive life. There is not an iota of doubt that Bhagavad Gita is the supreme in its power to inspire humans for pursuing a righteous path prompting individuals to think positively, taking fair decision and to have a right perspective towards life. It is a guide to virtuous path and necessary for the spiritual liberation. It accepts multiple ways of life harmonizing spiritual pursuits through action, knowledge and devotion. It says that one must do the right thing without craving for fruits and worrying about the results,” he said.

Sham Sharma also encouraged the youth to read Gita. “Everyone should read two shlokas of Gita every day. It is a scripture of 700 shlokas and can be easily finished in a year,” Sham said.

Vibodh Gupta, the Guest of the Honour stressed upon the people to read Gita on daily basis and go through the text for getting inner peace and attaining eternal knowledge.

Dr Rani Didchi said that Gita Jayanti is the auspicious day of the advent of Srimad Bhagavad Gita. Rakesh Gandotra presented formal vote of thanks. Pandit Purshotam Shastri, Pandit Ravi Dutt and Deepak Shastri were felicitated on the occasion for their contributions to the society.

Others present on the occasion included Rakesh Gandotra, Sarpanch Raj Dev Singh, Sunil Sharma, Dr Sanjay Mishra, Raipur Domana BDC Chairman Kuldeep Kumar, Advocate Pankaj Basotra, Bushan Jamwal, Vijay Magotra, Bobby Jamwal and Rajeev Soodan.