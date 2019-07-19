Bhagat visits Directorate of Employment, reviews implementation of schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat on Thursday visited Directorate of Employment and held a detailed meeting with the concerned officers to review the implementation of PM-SYM scheme, Self Help Group for Engineers, registration of unemployed Post-Graduates and Model Career Centres etc.

Commissioner Secretary while reviewing the status of PM-SYM directed the officers of Employment Department to have close liaison with the officers of other line departments wherein the workers are engaged on honorarium basis or on casual basis who are being paid less than Rs 15000 per month and are eligible under PM-SYM scheme.

He stressed upon the officers to motivate the eligible unorganized workers, Traders and eligible shopkeepers to get them registered under the scheme, so that after attaining the age of 60 years they may get the benefit of the scheme.

He was informed that more than 70,000 workers have been registered under the scheme till date and shall cross one lakh by the end of August 2019.

Commissioner Secretary was informed that matter regarding acquisition of land for construction of District Employment & Counselling Centre Anantnag has been taken up with the concerned Deputy Commissioner who has conveyed that two kanals of land have been identified for the said building and shall be soon transferred to the Employment Department.