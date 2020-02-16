Bhagat inspects work on Employment Complex Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/BUDGAM: Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Baghat on Saturday inspected ongoing work on Employment Complex Bemina being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary was briefed about the site plan and other related works by the engineer of R&B Department. He was informed that the work is in full swing and the project will be completed within the deadline period.

The Employment Complex will house offices of District Employment Officer, Joint Director Employment, Kashmir and Directorate of Employment, besides Counseling Centre, Srinagar.

The complex will also house internet kiosk, besides space for providing coaching to youth desirous to appear in various competitive examinations including IAS and KAS. It was given out that the complex will also generate awareness about various youth-centric and employment generating schemes.

The Commissioner Secretary asked that the work on the projects should be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Superintendent Engineer R&B, Srinagar & Budgam, Executive Engineer R&B, Joint Director Labour and Employment Department and other concerned officers accompanied the Commissioner Secretary.

Later the Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment inspected the proposed site for Employees Sate Insurance Corporation (ESIC), 100 bed hospital at SIDCO Ompora.

He was accompanied by District Development Commissioner, Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganaie, ADC Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, GM DIC, GM SIDCO and Deputy Labour Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy CMO, Tehsildar, AD Labour and other concerned.

On the occasion, DDC Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganai briefed Bhagat about work done regarding the land demarcation, lease out of the site and other formalities being carried out for the early work start on the hospital at proposed site.