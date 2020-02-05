Bhagat inspects work on Employment Complex at Toph Sherkhania

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat, on Tuesday inspected work on Employment complex Mini Secretariat being established at Toph Sherkhania.

Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by a team of officers of Employment Department including Yash Paul Suman, Director Employment, Jyoti Rani Salathia, Joint Director Employment, Mohammad Rashid, Deputy Director Employment (Central) and Anil Kumar, Assistant Director Employment (Central).

The complex would house the offices for Director Employment, Joint Director Employment, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre.

Bhagat gave on spot instructions to the executing agency for installation of sign board on the construction site, barricading of demarcated land to avoid any kind of untoward incident besides keeping provision for solar panelling in the building. He also directed for accelerating the pace of progress on construction work with full utilization of funds released before ending March, 2020.