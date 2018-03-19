BGSBU’s Startup Cell holds entrepreneurs talk

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Startup Cell in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University of Rajouri on Monday organised an ‘Entrepreneurs Talk’ in which CEOs of three companies delivered lectures.

They include CEO COROVER, Bangalore, Ankush Sabharwal, Shahid Ansari from Startup Kashmir and founder Venusgeo Solutions Hyderabad, Giridhar Giriraju.

The said event was held with aim to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among students, awareness about startup areas and funding agencies. The event was attended by about 500 students from different departments. Registrar and Dean Academics, Iqbal Perwez was Chief Guest on this occasion who stressed on need of entrepreneurship in this era and encouraged students about opening their own companies.

He further stressed that students of BGSBU should be job giver rather than job seekers. The event was coordinated by Chairman of Startup Cell of BGSBU, Nikhil Gupta who spoke about objectives and goals of startup cell and provided awareness about various startup areas where students can actually look for opening their own startup companies. Other Department Coordinators of Startup Cell present were Nitin Sharma, Vishal Sharma, Nassir Ahmad and Ruksana Thaker.

Ankush Sabharwal also announced a paid project of Rs 10 lakh for students of BGSBU.