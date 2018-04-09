BGSBU SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE: Varsity defies ‘summons’, asks DM to provide evidence

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a surprising move, seen as a bid to shield the Head of Department (HoD) Department of Zoology of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Dr Asghar Ali Shah in an alleged sexual harassment case, the University has sought evidences from Deputy Commissioner Rajouri.

In a handout issued on Sunday, the University has termed the sexual harassment complaint as anonymous, simply mentioning ‘students of BGSBU’ with no name, no address and no contact numbers and containing allegations of sexual misconduct against Dr. Asgher Ali Shah, Associate Professor.

The University has virtually challenged the probe ordered by the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri.

On April 4, 2018, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary had written to VC BGSBU stating that he has received a serious complaint of sexual harassment against Prof. Asghar Ali Shah filed by girl students of the University and that some evidences in the form of ‘compact disc’ has been received. He had further mentioned that he is initiating an inquiry in the above mentioned matter and that the Registrar BGSBU, Professor Asghar Ali Shah, Proctor/ Warden Girls Hostel and Administrative Officer, BGSBU should reach his office on April 5 for their examination by Designated Officer.

The University avoided DM’s letter and instead wrote that they had also received an anonymous letter (without any evidence). Questions are being raised over the challenge posed by the University to the District Magistrate and defying the summons in a case of serious nature.

Complaint of sexual harassment against Prof Asghar Ali Shah had been filed by girl students to DC Rajouri after the University authorities failed to take any action. Prof Asghar Ali Shah, a resident of Tehsil Mendhar in District Poonch, who is Head of the Department (HoD) of Department of Zoology, BGSBU, is also holding the posts of Chief Warden and Provost. The University authorities have come under scanner for allegedly shielding him.