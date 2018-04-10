BGSBU SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE: Complaints not anonymous, university non-cooperative: DM

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The alleged case of sexual harassment of girl students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri took an interesting turn on Monday after Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary clarified that the complaints received by him in the case are not ‘anonymous’ in nature.

District Magistrate, Rajouri said that since the University management was not cooperating in the case, the police will carry out thorough investigation in the matter.

Interacting with media persons, DC Rajouri said, the university authorities may have received an anonymous complaint but two complaints received by the District Administration, one from the students and another from the faculty, are not anonymous in nature.

“The complaints are well established in nature and the complainant has submitted annexures as well. There is no question of anonymity”, DC Rajouri said when quizzed repeatedly by the media.

Without pointing fingers towards the University authorities, Dr Choudhary said he held a meeting with the Registrar of University on April 7, who assured of complete cooperation in the matter. He, however, added that on Sunday they issued a handout claiming the complaint was anonymous.

“I do not want to comment further, it is internal matter of the University”, he added.

He said the district administration has received complaints and it is the duty and responsibility of the administration to examine the complaint and investigate the matter.

“We will send compact disc (audio clips) for FSL examination and proceed further in investigating the case,” he said.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary refused to comment on the contents of the complaint adding it is subject matter of investigation.

In a handout issued on Sunday, the University had termed the sexual harassment complaint as anonymous, simply mentioning ‘students of BGSBU’ with no name, no address and no contact numbers and containing allegations of sexual misconduct against Dr. Asgher Ali Shah, Associate Professor.