BGSBU Sexual Harassment Case; Chief Proctor replaced; HoD IT proceeds on leave

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A day after placing Associate Professor Dr Asghar Ali Shah under suspension, pending inquiry in the alleged complaint of sexual harassment, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) authorities on Wednesday appointed Dr Majid Bashir Mailk as Chief Proctor in place of Prof Mohammed Asger, Dean School of Mathematics and Computer Sciences.

In another related development Dr Tasleem Arif, Head of Department of Information and Technology, who is already on leave though the order states that “he is proceeding on long leave,” his charge has also been assigned to Dr Majid Bashir Malik, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Sciences.

Interestingly, the University authorities remained mum on filling up the post held by suspended Dr Asghar Ali Shah, against whom the girl students have levelled charges of sexual harassment.

It is learnt the University authorities are struggling to handle the fall out of this huge embarrassment, especially when spot light was on the section of radicalised students, studying in the university.

For the past several months, the warning bells were ringing high and loud but the concerned University authorities chose to ignore the same and now they are paying heavy price for the same.

Some of the faculty members are also under the scanner for provoking students to take hardline and helping them with highly objectionable literature and other means to stay in touch with the radicalised youth across the Kashmir valley.

One of the sixth semester students, who was reported missing from the campus in August 2017 has been killed in an encounter recently and later buried in his native village. Before fleeing the University campus, he remained in constant touch and also used to hold closed room sessions for fellow students to indoctrinate them. None of the University faculty members ever deemed it fit to report the matter to police even after learning about such incidents going on in the Boys hostel.