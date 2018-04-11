BGSBU SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE: Aligarh nexus fails; VC ‘forced’ to suspend Prof Asghar

Share Share 0 Share 0

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Constant flip flops over alleged case of sexual harassment, involving a senior faculty member of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) has done more damage to the reputation of the prestigious centre of learning than resurrecting its image in the eyes of academia.

A day after Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary made it clear that the complaints received by his office were not anonymous in nature, red faced University authorities swiftly moved in and announced suspension of Dr Asghar Ali Shah with immediate effect, pending inquiry.

Public Relations Officer of the BGSBU University in a press statement said, “A compact disc was received by chairperson Women Cell, BGSBU through post on April 9,2018 at 4:16 PM. She handed over the same to the Vice Chancellor the same day at 5:15 PM. The Vice Chancellor having gone through the content of the CD, has decided that the matter will be further investigated by the Competent Inquiry Committee. In the meanwhile Dr. Asghar Ali Shah, Associate Professor, BGSBU against whom the complaint has been made has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry”.

Now, the question arises when the same University authorities had drafted a three page long clarification defending their own faculty members they deliberately tried to hide the factual details in a bid to save skin of their own team member.

Since Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Associate Professor in question are alumni of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), an attempt was made to bail him out by misleading the internal probe mechanism in place.

However, when Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri took a tough stand against the alleged incident, the same University authorities could not hide their faces under the carpet.

Ironically, the case has come to light at a time when hue and cry is being raised over rape and murder of minor girl from Rassana village in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua.

Alarmed over the STATE TIMES expose and District Administration’s strict stand on reports of sexual harassment of female students, the University authorities moved against their own faculty member.

Interestingly, another faculty member, against whom a complaint is pending, is lying low and taking advantage of all the media attention on the alleged complaint of sexual harassment. The University authorities are yet to take a stand against another senior functionary of engineering wing. In their handout the University had admitted that another complaint has been lodged by a female staff member. Sources said that another complaint is against one of the top faculty member of engineering wing of the University.

Meanwhile, the District Administration has asked the police to start probe into the matter and book the culprits as the victims have approached the DC Rajouri against Prof Asghar and other seniors.

It has been learnt that the police is likely to take action against Vice Chancellor and Registrar as well for shielding the main accused Dr Asghar Ali Shah.

Following the controversy, the Minister for Revenue Adbul Rehman Veeri, who was supposed to attend the Oath ceremony function as Chief Guest in School of Nursing and Biomedical Sciences at BGSBU, cancelled his visit to the campus. Instead he attended Aquaf function and returned to Jammu. Activities like sexual harassment of girl students and staffers have dented the image of the once reputed institute.