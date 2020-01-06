BGSBU gets bio-composter

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Prof. Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri on Monday inaugurated organic waste composting unit as one of the Green Campus initiatives of BGSB University.

Speaking on the occasion ,Prof. Musarrat said that disposal of solid waste is a critical issue which needs to properly managed through a proper mechanism. He said that the Bio composter will not only help in effective disposal of organic wastes but will also recycle the organic wastes to be used as fertilizer. He said that the fertilizer produced by the Bio Composter will also be made available to nearby villages for organic farming. Prof. Mussarat exhorted that the University is committed towards efficient solid waste management in the campus and the installation of Bio Composter is a step further.

Prof. Musarrat applauded the efforts of Dr. Parwez Abdulla, Coordinator ,SBA for his continuous efforts towards clean and green Campus. Those who were present on the ocassion included Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs, Dr.Ashfaq Zarri, Registrar, Deans of Various Schools, Heads and Officers of the University.