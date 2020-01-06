BGSBU gets bio-composter

STATE TIMES NEWSRAJOURI: Prof. Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri on Monday inaugurated organic waste composting unit as one of the Green Campus initiatives of BGSB University. Speaking on the occasion ,Prof. Musarrat said that disposal of solid waste is a critical issue which needs to properly managed through a proper mechanism. He said that the Bio composter will not only help in effective disposal of organic wastes but will also recycle the organic wastes to be used as fertilizer. He said that the fertilizer produced by the Bio Composter will also be made available to nearby villages for organic farming. Prof. Mussarat exhorted that the University is committed towards efficient solid waste management in the campus and the installation of Bio Composter is a step further. Prof. Musarrat applauded the efforts of Dr. Parwez Abdulla, Coordinator ,SBA for his continuous efforts towards clean and green Campus. Those who were present on the ocassion included Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs, Dr.Ashfaq Zarri, Registrar, Deans of Various Schools, Heads and Officers of the University.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Age independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease: Sushil
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper