Beware! These habits are secretly making you fat!

We all have certain habits that might seem normal while practicing but are not good for the body in the long run. If we talk about eating habits specif

ically, there are numerous instances that can tell us how those habits are bad for our health. Today, we are going to debunk seven such bad eating habits that are not good for our body and it is high time we should stop practicing them. Now, you must be thinking, how to get rid of them? Don’t worry, this feature also talks about the solution for such bad habits.

For instance, one bad habit that we often come across is mindless eating. According to a study conducted by Cornell University, the larger the bowl or plate one eats from, the more you unknowingly consume.

The best way to get over this habit is to eat from smaller dishes and in a limited quantity. And never eat straight from a container or packet.

Similarly, we often forget that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as it boosts the metabolism after a deep sleep at night. Skipping breakfast further diminishes the metabolism and results in laziness.

The best way to avoid this is to have a wholesome and satiating breakfast. Always compliment the breakfast plate with smoothies or shakes, as they provide instant energy.

Problem: Skipping Breakfast

We often forget that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as it boosts the metabolism after the deep sleep at night. Skipping breakfast further diminishes the metabolism and results in laziness.

Solution: Stress on heavy and healthy breakfast foods. Always compliment the breakfast plate with smoothies or shakes, as they provide instant energy.

Problem: Mindless Eating

According to a study conducted by Cornell University, the larger the bowl or plate one eats from, the more you consume.

Solution: The best way to get over this habit is to eat from smaller dishes and in limited quantity. And never eat straight from a container or packet.

Problem: Night-time Noshing

According to nutritionists, it’s not only what you eat but also when you eat that matters. Having high-fat at night is harmful, the whole having the same food in the daytime is good the body.

Solution: Try to distract your mind from food at night. Incase, the hunger is unbearable, eat fruits, as they are easily digestible.

Problem: Endless Snacking

According to a study conducted at the University of North Carolina, endless snacking is a major reason for all digestion issues among all the age groups. And the reason behind it is the high-calorie content in snacks like chips, soda, and candy.

Solution: Prefer healthy snacks like hummus, carrots and cucumber slices, air-popped popcorn, yogurt, and dry fruits.

Problem: Emotional Eating

A study says that it happens majorly with women, that when they are emotionally low they end-up eating more.

Solution: Start looking for a new stress-buster and the easiest way to do is to engage in watching television or go for shopping.

Problem: Not Getting Enough Sleep

We eat throughout the day, but when it comes to resting and sleeping, we never provide deep eight hours sleep to the body to regain the much-required energy. And in all this chaos, food is not digested properly that results in weight gain andother health issues.

Solution: Establish a routine for yourself, and try to go to bed early and sleep for at least 7-8 hours to boost the mechanism of the body.

Problem: Eating Too Quickly

We often forget that chewing food properly is inevitable. If not done right, digestion becomes an issue and further stresses pancreas. You will be surprised to know, the end result may lead to weight gain.

Solution: Eat slowly and take small bites. If required, drink water throughout the meal that will further make the digestion easy.