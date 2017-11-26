Better performance of private schools an eyesore for government

BLUNT BUTCHER

Locking of a government school by enraged parents in Ganderbal area of Central Kashmir is not an isolated instance that should hit the headlines. In fact, it is reflection of the entire network of schools run by the government, with few exceptions, across Jammu and Kashmir. The newsy part of the incident is that the parents mustered guts and locked the school to register their protest against chronic malady prevailing across the State, which manifests in failures and dismal performances of students-the children of lesser gods.

Successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir have been harping over academic auditing of the government schools but has it ever happened? The answer will be in negative because of the vicious circle prevailing in the system. The governments have been non-serious because the wards of politicians, bureaucrats, so called activists and even the government teachers are studying in private schools, which is why the private sector is flourishing with each passing day. A government school can never inspire confidence of people when children of government teachers are seen studying in private institutions.

The government schools have become source of pension for a majority of teachers, who concentrate less on teaching and more in public relation pursuits to be in the good books of superiors so as to enjoy the loaves without working. Not long ago, some teachers had ‘placed’ substitutes in their places on daily wage basis to continue their avocation as contractors in the Poonch-Rajouri area. There are numerous instances of teachers of VIP politicians and others remaining attached in the city school and places of their choice by abandoning their original places of postings. In one of the schools in the Jammu city, the number of teachers was more than the students.

Notwithstanding the fact that poor tax-man’s hard earned money goes hugely to the education sector, the output has been generally dismal. On an average, Rs 8,700 are spent per student per month in a government schools but still the results are poor compared to private schools. This is the reason that the residents of Shallabugh village in Ganderbal area of Central Kashmir locked a Government Girls High School Shallabugh which had poorly fared in recently announced class 8th and 9th results. Believe parents, all students of this school had failed in the examination. One of the parents is on record having stated that two of his children studying in the school only managed to clear three subjects due to utter negligence of teachers who are getting huge salaries compared to their counterparts in the private schools.

The reaction of the Ganderbal school is rebuke to the tall claim made by the then Education Minister in 2015 when he flaunted his vision, saying government schools would be made models for the private schools in future and not vice versa. The minister had told a national news agency “Teachers will be made stakeholders in performance of educational institutions. Their career advancement will be directly linked to the performance of students.” The minister might have swapped his portfolio with the present incumbent but will their government explain the scenario that left the dispensation embarrassed in Ganderbal. The minister had admitted, “The tragedy is that, over the years, void in standards and achievements has widened. In the recent Class 10 results, the performance of government schools has been around 50 per cent. That is not something any education minister can be proud of”. He had been forthright that most of the government teachers are not doing justice with students.

Who is to be blamed for the ‘gross injustice’ that is not an exception but almost a rule in the government run schools? Why shouldn’t a mechanism be adopted to make salaries performance oriented to achieve optimum results. It is an admitted fact that the government teachers are far better placed remuneration wise than those in the private schools. However, the accountability before the management in private sector makes all the difference, which is why the dropout rate in the government schools is increasing with admissions in the private schools of repute becoming difficult. In Jammu, recommendations of the ministers, bureaucrats and top functionaries of the government are sought to have children admitted in private schools. This is sad story of the government sector. Despite realising the efficacy of the private schools, the same government functionaries devise means to harass the educational institutions in the private sector in terms of issuing ‘teasers’ from time to time on regular basis.

With all respect to the teaching community, which is supposed to imbibe the spirit of the Gurus of the erstwhile Gurukuls, the condition of the government schools in Jammu and Kashmir is no better than the State Road Transport Corporation that is sinking every year. While the private transporters add up to their fleet, the SRTC runs on losses. The comparison may appear to be ridiculous but the hard fact remains that the government schools do not inspire confidence among parents to risk their children there because of the poor performance. True, some government schools are par -excellent even some premier private educational institutions but what is their number. The number can be counted on fingers.