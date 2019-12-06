Better late than never, says Jaya Bachchan on Telangana encounter

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday described as “long due” the encounter of the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

Reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises, Bachchan said: “Der aaye, durust aaye…der aaye, bohot der aaye.. (Better late than never)”.

She had earlier in Parliament advocated for the lynching of rapists. (PTI)