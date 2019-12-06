Better late than never, says Jaya Bachchan on Telangana encounter

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday described as “long due” the encounter of the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.
Reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises, Bachchan said: “Der aaye, durust aaye…der aaye, bohot der aaye.. (Better late than never)”.
She had earlier in Parliament advocated for the lynching of rapists. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper